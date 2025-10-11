Renovation of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in full swing ahead of Messi’s visit

KOCHI: With football fever gripping Kerala ahead of Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated visit, the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor is being renovated on a war footing to host the exhibition match featuring world champions Argentina.

The Reporter Broadcasting Company, the official organiser of the event, estimates the renovation work to cost a whopping `70 crore. Speaking to reporters in Kochi on Friday, Reporter MD Anto Augustine said the stadium is being upgraded to meet FIFA standards so that it can host international matches in the future. The pitch will be upgraded to international quality, and a state-of-the-art lighting system will be installed. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman along with officials visited the stadium on Friday to oversee preparations.

Once completed, the revamped stadium will be able to accommodate around 50,000 spectators. New VIP galleries and pavilions are being added, while structural strengthening of the ceiling and safety upgrades are underway. Repair work is also progressing around the stadium premises. However, it remains to be seen if the work will be completed at such short notice, given that the Argentina-Australia match is scheduled on November 17.

The project, which has been taken over from the GCDA, is being executed under the supervision of chief secretary Dr A Jayathilak. Ticket prices and sale details are expected to be announced in a day or two. The organisers have said that any figures on ticket prices circulating on social media are fake and that the official rates will be revealed shortly.