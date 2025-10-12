Bio-economy’s contribution to GSDP rose to 5.1% in three years: Report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The contribution of bio-economy to the state’s GSDP has increased from 3.96% to 5.1% in three years, according to the ‘Kerala Bio-economy Report 2025’. The report on the state’s bio-economy — the economic system that uses renewable biological resources from land and sea — was prepared by the Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises for the state government.

According to the report, the bio-economy’s share in Kerala’s Gross State Domestic Product (Bio-economy) increased from 3.96% to 5.1% in just three years. Alongside sectors such as IT, healthcare, tourism, and remittances, the bio-economy has now emerged as one of the key drivers of Kerala’s economic growth.

The report noted that the value of Kerala’s bio-economy, which stood at USD 6.25 billion in 2022, rose to USD 7.54 billion in 2024 and has now reached USD 8.24 billion in 2025 — marking a 12% annual growth rate. The report was officially released by Industries Minister P Rajeev, during Bio Connect 3.0 — an International Life Science Conclave & Expo — jointly organised by the Kerala Life Sciences Industries Park and Bio360 Life Sciences Park, subsidiaries of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), in the capital recently.

Bio-pharma leads the growth

The bio-pharma sector is identified as the most significant contributor to Kerala’s bio-economy, accounting for 44% of its total value. Strong research and manufacturing capabilities in ayurveda, nutraceuticals, and medtech form the backbone of this segment.

The bio-industry sector ranks second, contributing 35% of the total value, with industries such as biofuels, fermentation-based manufacturing, marine processing, and alcohol production driving its growth. Traditional sectors such as rubber, coir, and organic farming continue to sustain the bio-agriculture segment, while diagnostics, research, and life sciences services have strengthened the bio-services sector.