Express Dialogues| ‘I got boxed as composer of melodies... though i can do different genres’

What kind of songs do you prefer to hum? Yours or others?

(Smiles) I never sing my songs… I don’t think they are special. The tunes that always ring in my mind are some old Hindi tracks, like ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar’, ‘Chingari Koi Bhadke’, ‘Yeh Lal Rang Kab Mujhe Chhodega’, Madan Mohan sir’s ‘Lag Jaa Gale’, Tamil songs like ‘Unnai Kanatha Kannum Kannalla’… these are my night songs, which put me to sleep, even now.

Do you have a favourite raga in Carnatic music?

Hameer Kalyani is one of my favourite ragas, heard in popular songs like ‘Chakravarthini’. Kedar, Sahana, softer ones like Ananda Bhairavi, Mukhari, and Manji are also some ragas I love. But gone are those days when we used ragas in film songs.

Is there an issue of external factors, like caste discrimination, leading to loss of opportunities in the film music industry?

I have never felt so. Music is humanity after all and it teaches people to view all as humans. I wish music would erase all such man-made boundaries one day!

The term ‘shuddha sangeetham’ has always been contentious…

‘Shuddha sangeetham’ can exist in Hindustani or Carnatic music, but not in the context of cinema. The only thought in ‘shuddha sangeetham’ is devotion, while in film music, it is commercial success. In that sense, one can use ‘cinematically shuddha sangeetham’, if they want (smiles).

Do you follow international music?

Definitely. My favourite genre of music is Western Classical, which is perhaps the type of music I hear the most. I had been listening to Western Classical musicians of different time periods for a long time. I’m patiently waiting for an opportunity to compose and orchestrate music in that genre. I wish to do a symphony some time.

Which instrument do you like the most?

I like the violin. Not the solo one, but the string orchestra variety–violin, viola, cello, and double bass. These are set to four different frequencies. It can create a magical impact on you.

M Jayachandran is the gentle face of Malayalam music. Is it your personality that’s being reflected in your music?

I believe the compositions that do not reflect my personality are the best ones. When I portray what I am, it is mere replication. Such replication is not what I term the journey of music composition.

