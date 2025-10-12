Pinarayi convenes meet on Monday to discuss steps after Waqf verdict

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss further proceedings on the Munambam Waqf land issue, following the Kerala High Court verdict upholding the state government’s decision to appoint an inquiry commission to resolve the dispute.

Law Minister P Rajeeve said the meeting will deliberate on the steps to be taken based on the recommendations of the Justice C N Ramachandran Nair Commission, which had submitted its report to the government in May. The report is understood to have examined the ownership status of the disputed land and the claims raised by the Waqf Board and local residents.

The meeting comes in the wake of the Kerala High Court division bench verdict that held the land in Munambam, where around 600 families — mostly from fishing communities — reside, is not Waqf property. The bench, comprising Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice Shyam Kumar V M, had on Friday upheld the validity of the state government’s order appointing the inquiry commission headed by former High Court judge Justice C N Ramachandran Nair.