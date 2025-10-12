Post-election violence: CU shut down indefinitely

MALAPPURAM: Calicut University has been shut down indefinitely following violent clashes on campus during departmental student union elections on Friday. The unrest broke out between members of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and United Democratic Students Front (UDSF), leading the university administration to suspend classes and ask students to vacate hostels immediately.

Vice-Chancellor P Raveendran announced the closure, stating that the decision was taken to restore peace and protect the safety of students. “The situation demanded immediate action to prevent further escalation,” he said. The campus has been tense since Thursday evening, and academic activities will remain suspended until further notice.

Meanwhile SFI state secretary P S Sanjeev, addressing a press conference on Saturday, alleged that SFI workers were brutally attacked by members of Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Muslim Students Federation (MSF). “This was a conspiracy to sabotage the election. Pro-Congress and League observers were appointed for the election. On polling day, they held a secret meeting with MSF and KSU leaders to plan the violence,” he said.

According to Sanjeev, MSF leader P K Mubashir swallowed a ballot paper and KSU leaders destroyed others when SFI candidates were leading by over 300 votes. He alleged that SFI counting agent Shifana was assaulted and DSU president Dr V A Shahana suffered injuries. Several policemen were also injured.