Protest marches by BJP, CPM turn violent in Ettumanoor

KOTTAYAM/ THIRUVANTHAPURAM: A protest march by the BJP in the Sabarimala gold-plating row and a counter-protest by the CPM, led to violent clashes and street-fight between the two, leaving at least ten people including a police officer injured in Ettumanoor on Saturday. With the issue escalating, the BJP decided to launch a state-wide campaign targeting the Left government, alleging a deliberate move to silence devotees.

The streets of Ettumanoor turned into a political battleground after two protest marches by the BJP and CPM activists triggered massive violence. The BJP march to Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan’s office, demanding his resignation over the alleged misappropriation of gold at Sabarimala temple began at 11am.

As the activists attempted to dismantle police barricades, the police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd, heightening tensions. Later, CPM activists launched a counter-march, accusing BJP supporters of vandalising their flags and poles during the earlier protest.

The standoff quickly spiralled into street clashes, with both sides exchanging blows and slogans in the heart of the town. Police erected barricades at the central junction to prevent protesters from advancing.The confrontation created panic among residents and disrupted normal life in the town.

BJP Kottayam Mandalam president V P Mukesh and BJP Kottayam West district president Lijin Lal alleged that CPM activists targeted women and children waiting for transport after the BJP march. In contrast, CPM Ettumanoor area secretary Babu George defended his party, claiming the violence broke out only after BJP activists attempted to disrupt their peaceful demonstration against earlier attacks on CPM properties.