Protest marches by BJP, CPM turn violent in Ettumanoor

KOTTAYAM/ THIRUVANTHAPURAM: A protest march by the BJP in the Sabarimala gold-plating row and a counter-protest by the CPM, led to violent clashes and street-fight between the two, leaving at least ten people including a police officer injured in Ettumanoor on Saturday. With the issue escalating, the BJP decided to launch a state-wide campaign targeting the Left government, alleging a deliberate move to silence devotees.
The streets of Ettumanoor turned into a political battleground after two protest marches by the BJP and CPM activists triggered massive violence. The BJP march to Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan’s office, demanding his resignation over the alleged misappropriation of gold at Sabarimala temple began at 11am.
As the activists attempted to dismantle police barricades, the police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd, heightening tensions. Later, CPM activists launched a counter-march, accusing BJP supporters of vandalising their flags and poles during the earlier protest.
The standoff quickly spiralled into street clashes, with both sides exchanging blows and slogans in the heart of the town. Police erected barricades at the central junction to prevent protesters from advancing.The confrontation created panic among residents and disrupted normal life in the town.
BJP Kottayam Mandalam president V P Mukesh and BJP Kottayam West district president Lijin Lal alleged that CPM activists targeted women and children waiting for transport after the BJP march. In contrast, CPM Ettumanoor area secretary Babu George defended his party, claiming the violence broke out only after BJP activists attempted to disrupt their peaceful demonstration against earlier attacks on CPM properties.
The incident drew a sharp reaction from the BJP’s top brass. Party president Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemned the violence on social media, sharing live visuals from the scene. “After looting the entire state, the CPM is now trying to plunder even temples. If they attempt to confront those raising their voice against such temple loot on the streets, the BJP will not stand idle,” he said.
Chandrasekhar alleged that DYFI’s intervention to block the BJP march to the minister’s office clearly indicated that V N Vasavan had something to hide. He asserted that the CPM’s attempts to stifle democratic dissent would be “resisted and defeated at any cost.”
BJP leader V Muraleedharan also slammed the government, accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his associates of lacking courage to face public protests. “No one should think they can silence devotees’ queries on the Sabarimala gold scandal by deploying DYFI goons,” he said. Party sources said what began as a local protest evolved into a full-fledged campaign, injuring around ten people, including a police officer. The party has reportedly reached out to key community organisations like the SNDP and NSS to expand its reach and intensify pressure on the Left government.
According to BJP insiders, the Ettumanoor violence has become a turning point-energising party’s cadres to take on the CPM both politically and on the streets. As Chandrasekhar noted in his social media post, “Maintaining law and order is not the BJP’s sole responsibility. Even when we had only a handful of supporters in Kerala, we never feared the Communist party’s violence.”