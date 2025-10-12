Sabarimala gold theft: Two FIRs filed, Potti main accused

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state crime branch has registered two FIRs in connection with the alleged misappropriation of gold in Sabarimala temple. Unnikrishnan Potti, a priest-turned-businessman, has been listed as the main accused in the FIRs.
According to police sources, the FIRs also include staff of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) as accused. The FIRs will be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the charges. The crime branch filed the cases based on the recent findings of the devaswom vigilance.
While one FIR pertains to the irregularities in the gold-cladded panels of the dwarapalaka idols, the other is connected with the alleged misappropriation of gold from the side frames and lintel of the Sabarimala sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum). The probe will examine allegations of unauthorised extraction of gold, its illegal transportation and fraudulent transactions.
On Friday, the Kerala High Court observed that the misappropriation of gold in the side frames and lintel of the Sabarimala sreekovil appeared similar to the earlier fraud detected in the gold plating of the dwarapalaka idols. The court stated that the investigation revealed a substantial quantity of gold, around 474.9 g, had been handed over directly to Unnikrishnan Potti. However, records do not show that an equivalent quantity of gold was ever entrusted to the TDB.
Earlier, the court appointed the SIT to investigate all aspects of the fraud related to gold work on dwarapalaka idols. In light of the latest revelations concerning the side frames and lintel, these matters will also fall under the purview of the SIT, in addition to any other issues that may arise during the investigation.
