Sabarimala gold theft: Two FIRs filed, Potti main accused

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state crime branch has registered two FIRs in connection with the alleged misappropriation of gold in Sabarimala temple. Unnikrishnan Potti, a priest-turned-businessman, has been listed as the main accused in the FIRs.

According to police sources, the FIRs also include staff of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) as accused. The FIRs will be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the charges. The crime branch filed the cases based on the recent findings of the devaswom vigilance.

While one FIR pertains to the irregularities in the gold-cladded panels of the dwarapalaka idols, the other is connected with the alleged misappropriation of gold from the side frames and lintel of the Sabarimala sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum). The probe will examine allegations of unauthorised extraction of gold, its illegal transportation and fraudulent transactions.