State poll panel aims at election declaration in Nov

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the State Election Commission (SEC) set to finish the second summary revision of the voters’ list and assigning of reserved wards by October end, the stage is set for the declaration of local body elections in the state by the first week of November and conduct of polls in early December.

“The poll panel’s preparedness is in full swing to ensure that the newly-elected governing councils assume charge in local bodies well before the December 20 deadline,” State Election Commissioner A Shajahan told TNIE.

While hinting that the election would be declared early next month and the election held in early December, the official said the exact dates would be finalised after a detailed review of security and various other factors. The present governing councils in local bodies had assumed office on December 21, 2020, and election rules mandate that new councils should assume charge within five years of that date.

Beginning October 13, the SEC will begin the process of determining the wards to be reserved for women, Scheduled Caste (SC) women, Scheduled Tribe (ST) women and SCs and STs, through a draw of lots. The reservation process for the five types of local bodies will be completed by October 21 following which the poll panel will determine the reservation of chairpersons posts in local bodies.