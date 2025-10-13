Communication expert Syed Amjed Ahmed passes away

KOZHIKODE: Dr Syed Amjed Ahmed, communication expert who moulded scores of researchers and journalists across the country, died in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

Former head of Department of Journalism and founding director of Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC) at Calicut University, Dr Amjed had imparted lessons on practical sides of journalism and on subtle theories of communication with equal ease.

Dr Amjed was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru where he breathed his last. He was 76.

Dr Amjed did post-graduation in geology from Bangalore University before doing MS in Mass Communication.

His students recall that it was his base in science that helped him to develop a clinical approach to the topics he handled. A no-nonsense human being, Dr Amjed tried to inculcate the quality of objectivity in his journalism students.

Dr Amjed had a brief stint at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) before joining the University of Calicut as a journalism teacher, where he handled topics such as communication theories and research. He was also the research guide to many young scholars.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recognised his talents and made him an Emeritus Fellow. Dr Amjed pursued his passion even after retirement and undertook a research project under the Department of Electronic Media at Bangalore University.

Dr Amjed is survived by wife Rahana and son Saad.