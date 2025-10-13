Firefighter among three dead while rescuing woman who jumped into well in Kerala

KOLLAM: Three people, including a Fire and Rescue officer, died during a tragic rescue attempt after a woman jumped into a well at Neduvathoor in Kollam late on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Soni S Kumar (36), a native of Attingal and a member of the Kottarakkara Fire and Rescue Unit; Archana (33), a native of Neduvathoor; and her partner Sivakrishnan (22), a native of Kodungalloor in Thrissur.

According to police, Archana reportedly jumped into the well in the compound of her house following a heated argument with Sivakrishnan. The Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene, and Soni entered the well with a rope tied around his waist to rescue her.

While Soni was bringing Archana up, Sivakrishnan, who was leaning against the well wall to shine a flashlight inside, accidentally caused the wall to collapse. The structure gave way, and Sivakrishnan, along with the debris, fell into the well, trapping all three inside.