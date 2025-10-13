IMD issues yellow alert for four districts in Kerala today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki on Monday, warning of heavy rainfall and thundershowers across the state until October 18. The alert follows the formation of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in the state until October 16. On Sunday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur were on yellow alert. Chethalakkal in Pathanamthitta recorded 60mm of rainfall in just one hour.

Thalassery in Kannur received 6cm, followed by 4cm in Vattavada, Idukki.