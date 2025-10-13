Kerala HC dismisses PIL against Arundhati Roy’s book cover

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the cover of Arundhati Roy’s book 'Mother Mary Comes To Me', featuring the author smoking, allegedly without a statutory health warning.

While dismissing the petition filed by Advocate Rajasimhan of Ernakulam, the court observed that, in view of the statutory framework under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 and the Rules of 2004, such matters are to be decided by the Steering Committee after affording an opportunity of hearing to the parties concerned.

The Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, serves as the Chairperson of the Committee. The members include a nominated Member of Parliament, the Director General of Health Services, and others.

The Central government submitted that the Steering Committee is the competent authority to examine the allegations raised by the petitioner.

The publisher of the book argued that Section 7 of the 2003 Act applies only to persons engaged in the production, supply, and distribution of cigarettes and that the statutory warning is required only on cigarette and tobacco product packets.