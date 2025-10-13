New fleet fails to rev up MVD drive stalled by staff shortage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the addition of 52 new vehicles, the motor vehicle department (MVD) is unlikely to register a significant improvement in enforcement due to a persistent shortage of personnel.
The department continues to operate under a staffing model formalised in 1975, despite the substantial increase in both vehicle numbers and enforcement responsibilities. Internal discussions have emphasised that round-the-clock enforcement would be far more effective, but current staffing levels make this unfeasible.
With fewer than 200 officers, the MVD has struggled to implement the Safe Kerala Project -- launched in 2019 to curb road accidents and traffic violations.
While the department requires 510 assistant motor vehicle inspectors (AMVIs) and 198 motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) to maintain continuous enforcement, only 255 AMVI and 85 MVI positions have been sanctioned.
“The new fleet is a welcome upgrade, especially given the poor condition of our older vehicles. But without adequate manpower, real progress is impossible. Redeploying staff on an ad hoc basis would only disrupt administrative operations,” noted an officer.
The overall number of road accidents in 2024 stood at 48,836, up slightly from 48,091 in 2023.
Currently, nearly 100 AMVI posts remain vacant, and many enforcement officers have been reassigned to administrative duties at regional transport offices (RTOs). In 13 RTOs, only one MVI post has been sanctioned, forcing the lone officer to juggle responsibilities such as conducting licence tests and assessing vehicle fitness.
Trade unions representing MVD officials have petitioned the government to address the workload imbalance caused by the staffing shortfall. A senior officer confirmed that proposals for new posts in RTOs and enforcement squads across 14 districts have been submitted. The administrative reforms department is now conducting a work study to optimise human resource deployment.
The Kerala AMVI Association has criticised the government for delaying a final decision on the matter.
Compounding the issue, 65 department vehicles have exceeded their 15-year service life and are no longer usable. Additionally, the leased electric vehicles leased are considered unsuitable for enforcement duties.
Officials report growing demand from various offices for the newly acquired diesel vehicles, prompting the MVD to reallocate its fleet to meet operational needs.