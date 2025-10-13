New fleet fails to rev up MVD drive stalled by staff shortage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the addition of 52 new vehicles, the motor vehicle department (MVD) is unlikely to register a significant improvement in enforcement due to a persistent shortage of personnel.

The department continues to operate under a staffing model formalised in 1975, despite the substantial increase in both vehicle numbers and enforcement responsibilities. Internal discussions have emphasised that round-the-clock enforcement would be far more effective, but current staffing levels make this unfeasible.

With fewer than 200 officers, the MVD has struggled to implement the Safe Kerala Project -- launched in 2019 to curb road accidents and traffic violations.

While the department requires 510 assistant motor vehicle inspectors (AMVIs) and 198 motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) to maintain continuous enforcement, only 255 AMVI and 85 MVI positions have been sanctioned.

“The new fleet is a welcome upgrade, especially given the poor condition of our older vehicles. But without adequate manpower, real progress is impossible. Redeploying staff on an ad hoc basis would only disrupt administrative operations,” noted an officer.