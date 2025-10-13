No more cramped spaces, sprawling 336-acre Puthur zoo to open soon

THRISSUR: When the Thrissur Zoological Park, Wildlife Conservation and Research Centre at Puthur opens on October 28, it will not be just another project to boast of. Rather, it will mark the victory of a group of people who fought passionately over the years to ensure better facilities for animals.

Along the way, determined interventions from some, including Revenue Minister K Rajan, to follow up the vision have played their part too. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the Puthur zoo spread across 336 acres.

Mooted in 1978, a zoological park in Puthur remained a mere idea for several years even as demands to ensure proper space for animals in the old Thrissur zoo continued to rise. Though the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy laid the foundation stone for the zoo in March 2012, the work made little progress.

However, in 2018, KIIFB approved funding in addition to the Rs 40 crore granted by the state government. Currently, the shifting of animals from the Thrissur zoo is progressing, with the process slated to be completed by the end of October.

After the inaugural day, entry will be restricted so that the animals do not suffer any stress, according to Puthur zoo director B N Nagaraj.

“From January 1, 2026, the zoo with healthy animals will be fully open and people can watch them like in their natural habitat. We are working towards making it the best-ever experience for anyone who visits Puthur zoo,” he said.