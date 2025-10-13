Probe demanded into death of elephant Guruvayur Gokul

GURUVAYUR: The Elephant Lovers' Association has demanded a high-level investigation into the death of Guruvayur Gokul, the famous tusker of the Guruvayur Devaswom.

The Association's President, K P Udayan, alleged that the Devaswom authorities were gravely negligent in Gokul's death and demanded strict action against those responsible.

He stated that the truth would not be revealed if the investigation was conducted solely at the Devaswom level, and called for an outside agency to conduct a fair inquiry.

"The elephant sustained severe injuries after being gored last year. The elephant was weak after months of treatment. It must be investigated whether there were any lapses in the treatment methods and subsequent care. If the Devaswom failed to give adequate attention to Gokul's health, it must be considered a failure on the part of the responsible officials," Udayan alleged.

Guruvayur Gokul, who was 35 years old, was a tusker with a large following among festival-goers across Kerala.