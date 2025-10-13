Rural SP admits to cops’ misconduct in Perambra clash, sets off political storm

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode Rural superintendent of police K E Baiju has acknowledged that “some police personnel deliberately tried to create trouble” during the Perambra protest, in which Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil was injured.
Conceding that some officers “were in the wrong”, he confirmed that a probe is under way to identify those responsible for the assault on the Congress MP. He was speaking at an event organised by a charitable organisation in Vadakara on Sunday.
“We did not carry out a lathi charge. One can see a baton charge coming — there will be a command, a whistle, and coordinated action. None of that took place. But, we later realised that some individuals within the force intentionally created disturbance. We are now using AI tools to identify them,” Baiju said.
“The MP was struck from behind with a baton. Before making any public statement, I examined all available visuals and confirmed that there was no official lathi charge. That remains my position,” he reiterated.
The remarks have triggered a political uproar, as they contradict earlier police claims that no officer had acted improperly during the clash.
Following the SP’s admission, the Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) filed a complaint with the DGP demanding disciplinary action against Perambra DySP Sunil Kumar, Vadakara DySP Hariprasad, and a civil police officer accused of striking Shafi.
DCC president K Praveen Kumar warned that if the government fails to act, the party will escalate protests, including a blockade of the rural SP’s official residence. The Congress also plans to move the Parliamentary Privileges Committee, alleging that police violated the rights of an elected representative. “We will not allow this issue to fade away. If justice is denied, we will march to the homes of the officers involved,” Praveen Kumar said.
A medical bulletin issued by the private hospital treating the MP revealed fractures in both nasal bones, confirming serious blunt-force trauma. Shafi underwent emergency nasal surgery and remains in ICU observation. Doctors have advised at least five days of rest. “Even an elected representative is not safe from police brutality,” said Congress MLA T Siddique. “This was a deliberate attack, not crowd control,” he said.
The CPM, however, struck back. District secretariat member S K Sajeesh claimed that UDF workers hurled explosive material at police, asserting that “the first blast was not of a tear-gas shell but that of an explosive thrown by UDF protesters.” Sajeesh alleged that the device injured several officers, adding the “UDF wanted to target LDF workers,” a plan that failed as “no LDF supporters were present at the spot”. The CPM is reportedly planning a public meeting in Perambra on Tuesday to defend its stance.
With visuals circulating online showing police officers striking Shafi from behind, the CPM finds itself in a politically difficult position. Initially, the party echoed the SP’s “no-lathi-charge” claim, but the video evidence has shifted public sentiment.
KPCC president Sunny Joseph, reacting from Dubai, accused the police of carrying out a premeditated attack. “The police deliberately assaulted Shafi because he is a headache for the CPM. This is an attempt to silence a strong opposition voice. Those responsible must be immediately suspended,” he said.
The police department has initiated an internal investigation to determine whether senior officers were misled or if rogue personnel acted independently.
Meanwhile, the Congress continued its statewide protests.
According to political analysts, Baiju’s open admission has shifted the narrative: The controversy is no longer limited to the clash itself but has become a question of police accountability and political ethics.
Aftershock
Following the SP’s admission, Kozhikode DCC filed a complaint with DGP demanding disciplinary action against officers accused of striking Shafi
DCC president K Praveen Kumar warned of escalating protests
The CPM struck back saying that UDF workers hurled explosive material at police first. The party is planning to hold a public meet to defend its stance