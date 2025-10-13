Rural SP admits to cops’ misconduct in Perambra clash, sets off political storm

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode Rural superintendent of police K E Baiju has acknowledged that “some police personnel deliberately tried to create trouble” during the Perambra protest, in which Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil was injured.

Conceding that some officers “were in the wrong”, he confirmed that a probe is under way to identify those responsible for the assault on the Congress MP. He was speaking at an event organised by a charitable organisation in Vadakara on Sunday.

“We did not carry out a lathi charge. One can see a baton charge coming — there will be a command, a whistle, and coordinated action. None of that took place. But, we later realised that some individuals within the force intentionally created disturbance. We are now using AI tools to identify them,” Baiju said.

“The MP was struck from behind with a baton. Before making any public statement, I examined all available visuals and confirmed that there was no official lathi charge. That remains my position,” he reiterated.

The remarks have triggered a political uproar, as they contradict earlier police claims that no officer had acted improperly during the clash.

Following the SP’s admission, the Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) filed a complaint with the DGP demanding disciplinary action against Perambra DySP Sunil Kumar, Vadakara DySP Hariprasad, and a civil police officer accused of striking Shafi.