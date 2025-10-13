Sabarimala: No permanent income for Potti, says TDB vigilance report

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) vigilance, in its final report submitted to the Kerala High Court, has raised serious questions on the financial background of Bengaluru-based businessman Unnikrishnan Potti who sponsored multiple gold-plating works at the Sabarimala sreekovil (sanctom sanctorum). The vigilance report states that Potti had no permanent source of income, even when he made large donations to the hill shrine over the years.

As part of the preliminary inquiry ordered by the High Court, the vigilance examined Potti’s income tax returns for the period 2017-2025 through his chartered accountant. Based on the report, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted in line with an HC directive, is carrying out an investigation.

“No permanent income has been revealed. In 2025-26, `10.85 lakh was credited to his bank account from Kamakshi Enterprises under the category of ‘Other Social or Community Service’,” the TDB vigilance report said.

The vigilance has recommended a detailed probe into the works sponsored by Potti at Sabarimala. The inquiry found that the repair and gold plating of the sreekovil door, claimed to have been sponsored by Potti, were actually funded by a Ballari-based businessman, Govardanan. Similarly, the gold plating of the sreekovil door frame, also attributed to Potti, was sponsored by another Bengaluru-based businessman, Ajikumar.