SFI consolidates campus dominance in Kerala, KSU struggles to regain foothold

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reflecting Generation Z’s mood in campus politics, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has reinforced its dominance across Kerala’s universities, emerging as the most successful student organisation as the curtain came down on campus elections.

The outcome from four major universities, Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Calicut and Kannur, highlights the Left's continued hold on student politics at a time when it faces unprecedented challenges, ranging from the Chancellor of universities to aggressive politics from opposition parties.

However, what could be an alarming signal for the Congress, which is keen to return to power at any cost, is that its student wing, the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), remains far behind and is struggling to regain its footprint. Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) student organisation, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), has outperformed KSU in several of its strongholds. The ABVP, student offshoot of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is yet to make a significant presence, although the BJP’s growth rate has increased in the state.