Suresh Gopi seeks to be removed as minister

KANNUR: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Sunday announced his desire to “be removed” from the post, suggesting that BJP’s newly elected Rajya Sabha member C Sadanandan be considered his replacement. He was in town to inaugurate Sadanandan’s MP office.

Speaking to party workers at a function, which was also attended by Sadanandan, Suresh Gopi described the senior leader’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha as a significant milestone in the politics of the district. “I sincerely request that I be removed from the post of minister and that Sadanandan be named minister in my place.

I am confident that this will mark a new chapter in Kerala’s political history.” Suresh Gopi reflected on his journey, saying that he had never sought a ministerial position. He said he would want to continue doing films as his finances had been severely affected.