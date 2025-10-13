Torchbearer of Kerala’s Jewish Legacy, Haim Aharon, no more

KOCHI: Haim Aharon, a prominent member of the Mala Jewish community and a tireless advocate for the preservation of Jewish heritage in Kerala, passed away following a sudden heart failure on Saturday. He was 78 years old and was residing in Israel.

Born in 1947 to Esther and Moshe in a well-known Jewish family in Mala, Thrissur, Haim immigrated to Israel with his parents in 1954. Decades later, in 1997, he returned to his birthplace for the first time, visiting his ancestral home, the Mala Synagogue, and the Jewish cemetery. By then, the house where he was born had become the Mala Post Office and was well tended to, but the synagogue was in a dilapidated state.

To change that, Haim embarked on a personal mission to honour and protect the remnants of his community’s history. Over the years, he visited Mala several times, most recently in December 2022, accompanied by his wife Noga and close relatives.

Fluent in Malayalam even after many decades abroad, Haim’s work was never in a silo. He joined hands with the local community, most notably with C Karmachandran, a retired historian and activist, to preserve the Jewish legacy in Kerala, lending even more gravitas to the matter, turning it into a movement. Mala is a former Jewish settlement.