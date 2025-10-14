A mother’s 37-yr-old ‘gift’ stirs organ donation drive

KOTTAYAM: Around 37 years ago, when organ donation was not widely accessible and posed significant procedural challenges, he realised that both his kidneys were irreparably damaged. The recent death of M G Ramachandran, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, having survived just three years after undergoing a kidney transplant in the United States, also threw up questions about the efficacy of the medical intervention.

Despite these daunting circumstances, the young man from Koothattukulam, then just 27, refused to give up. When his own mother came forward to donate her kidney, he underwent a transplant in 1988. Nearly four decades later, K Mohanan and his mother K N Thankamma serve as enduring inspirations.

Both 83-year-old mother and 63-year-old son continue to lead normal lives. In recognition of their contribution to organ donation, Mohanan and his mother were honoured by friends in Pala on Monday. The event also served to promote organ donation and alleviate public concerns surrounding it.

Following his diagnosis, Mohanan’s journey was far from easy. The kidney donated by his mother was rejected by his body nearly six months after surgery. Later, with the support of his friends, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where a second transplant was performed on September 18, 1990.

Despite concerns of a possible further rejection, Mohanan has led a healthy life ever since, even taking to farming after his retirement from government service. Interestingly, some medical practitioners even discouraged him from undergoing the procedure. After the first transplanted kidney was rejected, the uncertainties that life had kicked up forced him to decide never to marry.