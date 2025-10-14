Abin Varkey seeks to continue in Kerala amid new Youth Congress appointments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the appointment of new office bearers for the state Youth Congress, newly appointed national secretary Abin Varkey, who was the leading contender for the state president post, has requested the party leadership to retain him in the state, citing the current political scenario.

While confirming his loyalty to the organisation, Abin Varkey told the media he preferred to stay in the state as the assembly election was around the corner.

Abin Varkey, a nominee of the I group in Congress and a close associate of Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala, was hoping to be elected as the Youth Congress state president, succeeding Rahul Mamkootathil, who stepped down following harassment allegations.

Abin Varkey, a nominee of the I group in Congress and close aide of Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala, had hoped to be elected as the Youth Congress state president, succeeding Rahul Mamkootathil, who resigned amid harassment allegations.

However, the community equations worked against his calculations.

On Monday, Youth Congress national leadership announced OJ Janessh, who shares close ties with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, as the new Youth Congress state president and Binu Chulliyil state working president.