C K Janu’s party set to rejoin UDF despite opposition

However, she told TNIE that this was her personal stand and not the party’s position.

“The Muthanga firing was the darkest moment of my life. I can never forgive Antony for that. However, my personal opinion has nothing to do with party decisions. Our party’s aim is the welfare of our community,” she said.

Her return, however, is facing resistance within the UDF. At a meeting earlier this month, senior Congress leaders K Muraleedharan and Ramesh Chennithala warned the leadership against re-inducting JRP into the UDF.

They said the party had once been part of the UDF but later crossed over to the NDA. They argued that welcoming back a party that “deserted the front without reason” could set a bad precedent. Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party left the NDA in August, accusing the BJP-led front of neglecting tribal welfare.