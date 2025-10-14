High-level probe sought into famed jumbo’s death

GURUVAYUR: The Elephant Lovers’ Association has demanded a high-level investigation into the death of Guruvayur Gokul, the famous tusker of Guruvayur Devaswom. The 35-year-old jumbo, which had a huge fan following among festivalgoers, was seriously injured after it was gored by another tusker during a temple festival in February. It died on Monday.

Accusing the Guruvayur Devaswom of grave negligence in the treatment of the famous tusker, association president K P Udayan demanded strict action against those responsible for its death. Udayan alleged that a devaswom-level probe will not reveal the truth, and called for an outside agency for a fair investigation.

“The elephant suffered severe injuries after it was gored, and got weak after months of treatment. It must be investigated whether there were any lapses in treatment and subsequent care. If the devaswom failed to pay adequate attention to Gokul’s health, it must be considered a failure of the officials,” Udayan alleged.