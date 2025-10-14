Kasaragod family sets stage to cherish and cheer yakshagana

KASARGOD: When the pandemic confined people to their homes, the World Health Organization (WHO) coordinated efforts to update happenings around the world. And it was part of that activity that Prof Dale Fisher, chair of the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) at WHO, noted the efforts of Kasaragod-based Siribagilu Venkappayya Samskrithika Prathishtana in using the traditional performing art form of yakshagana to spread awareness on Covid and precautionary measures.

The academy has come a long way since then. It developed a state-of-the-art facility at Shiribagilu village in Madhur panchayat, near Kasaragod town and runs its own publication house. It also maintains a library and museum centred on the dance-drama that is popular in coastal Karnataka, including the border regions of Kasaragod district.

The prathishtana was established by Ramakrishna Mayya in memory of his father Shiribagilu Venkappayya, a doyen of yakshagana.

Having lost his father at a very young age, Mayya followed in the family tradition to become a yakshagana artist and rose through the ranks to become a bhagavatha, the director of productions.

In 2008, after a show in Mysuru, renowned music critic G T Narayana Rao approached Mayya after the name Shiribagilu struck him. He explained to Mayya his father’s contributions to the art form, especially his adaptations of the works of Parthi Subba –– who is widely regarded as the father of yakshagana –– who hailed from Kasaragod, and suggested creating something in memory of his father. “It inspired me to create the foundation,” recounts Mayya.

But, it was a big ask for a family that depended on their small farmland for a living. They started looking for sponsors to realise the dream and set aside the 20-cent land for the academy.