Kerala looks east as Japan emerges as major job hub for skilled youth

KOCHI: As Western countries tighten immigration norms, the dream destinations of many Keralites are becoming increasingly difficult to reach. However, new opportunities are emerging in the East, with Japan, facing an ageing population and a shrinking workforce, taking centre stage.

Recognising this shift, the Kerala government is now promoting its ‘Look East’ policy not only for trade and tourism but also to tap into new job markets for the state’s skilled youth. A major step in that direction is the third edition of the Japan Mela, to be held in Kochi from 16 to 17 October, organised by the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (INJACK).

“Japan’s ageing population has created a huge demand for social counsellors and healthcare professionals,” said Viju Jacob, INJACK president and executive chairman of Synthite Industries, in a conversation with TNIE. “There are also openings for skilled workers such as drivers and technicians. Japan offers immense possibilities not just in employment, but also in education.”