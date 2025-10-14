Kerala looks east as Japan emerges as major job hub for skilled youth

KOCHI: As Western countries tighten immigration norms, the dream destinations of many Keralites are becoming increasingly difficult to reach. However, new opportunities are emerging in the East, with Japan, facing an ageing population and a shrinking workforce, taking centre stage.
Recognising this shift, the Kerala government is now promoting its ‘Look East’ policy not only for trade and tourism but also to tap into new job markets for the state’s skilled youth. A major step in that direction is the third edition of the Japan Mela, to be held in Kochi from 16 to 17 October, organised by the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (INJACK).
“Japan’s ageing population has created a huge demand for social counsellors and healthcare professionals,” said Viju Jacob, INJACK president and executive chairman of Synthite Industries, in a conversation with TNIE. “There are also openings for skilled workers such as drivers and technicians. Japan offers immense possibilities not just in employment, but also in education.”
Jacob added that Japanese universities are offering scholarships in emerging fields such as AI and robotics, creating opportunities for Kerala students to pursue cutting-edge research.
K Ellangovan, INJACK vice president and MD of INKEL Ltd, said the Japan Mela aims to familiarise the public with Japanese products while showcasing Kerala’s strengths to the visiting delegation. “The Japanese value commitment and stability — traits that Keralites are known for. Our workforce is skilled, attrition is low, and the cost of living is comparatively affordable,” he noted.
The collaboration is not one-sided. According to Jacob, Japan is also keen to attract investments from Kerala’s startups and companies, as many third-generation Japanese heirs are reluctant to take over family businesses. “That opens up space for Indian entrepreneurs,” he said.
Among the sectors attracting strong Japanese interest is seafood, Ellangovan added. “They are looking to partner with Kerala companies engaged in deep-sea fishing, especially in tuna,” he said.
With both nations eyeing mutually beneficial partnerships, Japan may soon become a key destination for Kerala’s skilled youth and ambitious enterprises, officials said.