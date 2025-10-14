Kerala MVD launches statewide crackdown on vehicles with air horns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has launched a special drive against vehicles fitted with air horns, known for their excessive noise and public nuisance.

The statewide crackdown, which runs until October 19, was prompted by an incident at a public function in Kothamangalam, where a private stage carrier blared its horn in the presence of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar. The Minister responded by ordering the cancellation of the bus’s permit and suspension of the driver’s license.

The campaign includes a dramatic directive: all seized air horns must be publicly displayed before being crushed under a road roller. This unusual move is intended to send a strong message against high-decibel fittings.

Officials report that air horn usage is widespread across districts. The MVD has been instructed to carry out thorough inspections and submit a report detailing the number of horns confiscated by the end of the week.

The action coincides with a protest by contract carriage operators, who claim KSRTC’s budget tourism initiatives are cutting into their profits.