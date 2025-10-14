Kerala to launch citizen feedback programme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will soon launch a comprehensive study, the ‘Navakeralam Citizen Response Programme’, designed to give renewed strength and direction to Kerala’s development journey. As part of the initiative, volunteer groups across the state will directly engage with citizens to collect opinions, suggestions, and feedback on various development and welfare programmes.

“Volunteers will gather reports from households, offices, educational institutions, health centres, and community spaces. These findings will be compiled and analysed to prepare a comprehensive report that will guide Kerala’s future progress,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

The study report is slated to be submitted by March 31, 2026. In preparation for Kerala’s 75th anniversary of formation, the government has begun holding seminars on 33 subjects under the ‘Vision 2031’ initiative to evaluate past achievements and set future development goals. The feedback collection under the Navakeralam study will be conducted from January 1 to February 28, 2026.

“Active and creative participation from all sections of society is essential. Together, citizens and the government can secure a prosperous future for Kerala,” he said.