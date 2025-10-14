‘Kerala’s education sector should be world’s best, shortcomings must be addressed’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Touring through the educational history of the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala’s education sector, which is India’s best, can become the finest in the world. “The big feats in Kerala’s education didn’t happen overnight. From a land where a majority was illiterate and some were not even allowed to study, to the achievements today, there have been multiple conscious interventions,” he said, after inaugurating the Vision 2031 one-day seminar organised by the education department at Tagore theatre on Monday.

The CM said shortcomings in the field must be addressed properly. “Government schools with smart classrooms and robotic labs will no longer be an exaggeration,” he later noted on Facebook.