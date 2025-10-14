Sabarimala gold theft: SIT submits two FIRs in court

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case on Monday submitted two first information reports (FIRs) before the Ranni First Class Magistrate Court.
The cases pertain to the alleged theft of gold from the dwarapalaka idol panel and the gold-plated door frame of the sanctum sanctorum. The FIRs were submitted before the Ranni court as the alleged offences took place within its jurisdiction.
According to sources, the SIT had visited Sannidhanam as part of investigations before filing the FIRs. Unnikrishnan Potti has been named in both FIRs, while Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) members in office in 2019 have also been listed. The accused face charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) relating to theft, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy -- offences that carry a punishment of up to seven years’ imprisonment.
The cases were registered under IPC provisions as the alleged offences occurred before the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) came into force, said a source. Notices will first be served on the individuals accused, followed by the recording of their statements. The investigation has already traced crucial leads to Chennai and Hyderabad. The SIT carried out an inspection at Smart Creations in Chennai.
Investigators have also zeroed in on a Hyderabad-based jeweller, Nagesh, reportedly linked to Unnikrishnan Potti. Gold plates from Sabarimala were allegedly stored for several days at Nagesh’s workshop in Hyderabad before being altered, resulting in a shortage of nearly 4.25 kg of gold.