Sabarimala gold theft: SIT submits two FIRs in court

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case on Monday submitted two first information reports (FIRs) before the Ranni First Class Magistrate Court.

The cases pertain to the alleged theft of gold from the dwarapalaka idol panel and the gold-plated door frame of the sanctum sanctorum. The FIRs were submitted before the Ranni court as the alleged offences took place within its jurisdiction.

According to sources, the SIT had visited Sannidhanam as part of investigations before filing the FIRs. Unnikrishnan Potti has been named in both FIRs, while Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) members in office in 2019 have also been listed. The accused face charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) relating to theft, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy -- offences that carry a punishment of up to seven years’ imprisonment.