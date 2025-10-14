Satheesan flays CM over ED summons

THRISSUR : The BJP’s victory from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat last year was a return of the favour done to settle the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons against Pinarayi Vijayan’s son, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged on Monday as he lashed out at the chief minister for staying silent on the summons.
Satheesan was at Chavakkad, responding to recently-leaked reports of the summons.
He claimed that ADGP M R Ajithkumar’s meeting with RSS leaders, the ED summons against Pinarayi’s son and last year’s Thrissur Pooram mess were all connected.
“The CM had the responsibility of providing an explanation to the public when a member of his family was served ED summons. Even after receiving the summons, the CM didn’t mention about it to anyone. The ED too did not take any step after
serving the notice. What happened after the summons? M A Baby (CPM general secretary) said the case was closed. How did he knew about the case? One has to assume the CM settled the case without telling the party or anyone else about it. The CM maintains relationships with (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and other leaders at the Centre,” Satheesan alleged.
Slamming the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board over the disappearance of gold from Sabarimala, Satheesan said, “The devaswom vigilance report on the missing gold justifies the allegations raised by the Opposition. Why did the devasowm president invite Unikrishnan Potti despite the disagreement voiced by the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner,” he asked.
On the FIR naming past devaswom board members, he said, “Devaswom board being named accused in a missing gold case is akin to CPM becoming accused,” he said.
Satheesan demanded that the Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan should resiugn and the present devaswom board dissolved to face the probe. “Had the High Court not intervened now, they would have sold the thanka vigraham (gold idol) of Lord Ayyappa,” he said.
Satheesan alleged conspiracy behind the attack on MP Shafi Parambil in Kozhikode, saying this was clear from the leaked voice clips of the Kozhikode rural SP.