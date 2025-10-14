Satheesan flays CM over ED summons

THRISSUR : The BJP’s victory from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat last year was a return of the favour done to settle the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons against Pinarayi Vijayan’s son, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged on Monday as he lashed out at the chief minister for staying silent on the summons.

Satheesan was at Chavakkad, responding to recently-leaked reports of the summons.

He claimed that ADGP M R Ajithkumar’s meeting with RSS leaders, the ED summons against Pinarayi’s son and last year’s Thrissur Pooram mess were all connected.

“The CM had the responsibility of providing an explanation to the public when a member of his family was served ED summons. Even after receiving the summons, the CM didn’t mention about it to anyone. The ED too did not take any step after

serving the notice. What happened after the summons? M A Baby (CPM general secretary) said the case was closed. How did he knew about the case? One has to assume the CM settled the case without telling the party or anyone else about it. The CM maintains relationships with (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and other leaders at the Centre,” Satheesan alleged.

Slamming the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board over the disappearance of gold from Sabarimala, Satheesan said, “The devaswom vigilance report on the missing gold justifies the allegations raised by the Opposition. Why did the devasowm president invite Unikrishnan Potti despite the disagreement voiced by the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner,” he asked.