‘The pen that never trembled’: TJS commemorated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The legacy of fearless journalism and uncompromising integrity that TJS George embodied came alive at a commemoration organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Monday. Senior journalists, writers, and admirers gathered to pay tribute to the celebrated journalist, columnist, and author whose career spanned over seven decades.

Speakers hailed TJS as the face of liberal and courageous journalism in India. They recalled how he became the first journalist to be jailed in independent India, in 1965, under sedition charges for criticising the then Bihar Chief Minister K B Sahay. Yet, they noted, the incident only strengthened his resolve — his pen continued to challenge authority and uphold democratic values.Critic and writer K S Ravikumar said, “TJS George’s contribution to Indian journalism is unparalleled. His articles reflected a deep sense of social responsibility. Fluent in both English and Malayalam, his writings in The New Indian Express and its Malayalam magazine revealed rare insight and clarity.”