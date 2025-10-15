Devaswom vigilance team inspects illegal prasadam preparation outside temple

KOLLAM: The Devaswom Vigilance team on Monday inspected a rented room near the Kottarakkara Mahaganapathi Temple following allegations of preparation of kari (charcoal) prasadam on the terrace, outside the temple premises. The inspection was conducted following a complaint filed by the Hindu Aikya Vedi with the devaswom board.

The team, led by Vigilance SI Rakesh, examined the room and shifted the items found there to a room in the devaswom administrative office, which was later sealed. The seized materials include artificial stones, large quantities of ready-made charcoal, ghee, sandalwood powder, and other items stored in sacks.

Two mobile phones, a paper pad, a towel, an LPG cylinder and empty liquor bottles were also recovered and sealed separately. Officials said prasadam is generally prepared inside the temple, though limited in quantity.