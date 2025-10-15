Devaswom vigilance team inspects illegal prasadam preparation outside temple

KOLLAM: The Devaswom Vigilance team on Monday inspected a rented room near the Kottarakkara Mahaganapathi Temple following allegations of preparation of kari (charcoal) prasadam on the terrace, outside the temple premises. The inspection was conducted following a complaint filed by the Hindu Aikya Vedi with the devaswom board.
The team, led by Vigilance SI Rakesh, examined the room and shifted the items found there to a room in the devaswom administrative office, which was later sealed. The seized materials include artificial stones, large quantities of ready-made charcoal, ghee, sandalwood powder, and other items stored in sacks.
Two mobile phones, a paper pad, a towel, an LPG cylinder and empty liquor bottles were also recovered and sealed separately. Officials said prasadam is generally prepared inside the temple, though limited in quantity.
A shortage is expected on busy days, but additional prasadam can be made using materials from the homa kund. Authorities indicated that arrangements are being made to expand prasadam preparation facilities within the temple.
The team also inspected the terrace of Santhi Math, where prasadam had reportedly been prepared the previous day, and held discussions with the new melsanthi. The checking continued late into the night in the presence of temple vigilance officials. Further action will depend on the detailed report being submitted to the Vigilance SP.