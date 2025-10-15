Kerala Student uses pepper spray in school, 12 hospitalised

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 10 students and two teachers of Government Higher Secondary School in Punnamoodu were rushed to a hospital after a student allegedly used pepper spray inside the school premises.

According to the Nemom police, a student reportedly brought the pepper spray inside the school campus and tried it under the fan, causing injuries to many others in the room. Teachers, who came to check the issue following the unrest among students, also experienced difficulties.

“There was no particular intention for offence or fight, and hence, more legal action is not likely to be there,” Nemom SHO said.

They were rushed to the General Hospital from the school in Kalliyoor Grama Panchayat after they reported that they were unwell, from where they were taken to the Medical College.

The students and the teacher are currently under observation. They do not have any severe issues, MCH officials informed.

School authorities reported that many students were out of the classroom during the interval when the incident occurred.

Police officials were also informed about the incident, officials from the Education Department stated.

The Regional Deputy Director of Education in charge of the district has sought a report on the incident from the school authorities.