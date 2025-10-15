Kerala techie's video emerges after his suicide, names sexual abuser at RSS camps

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a fresh development in the suicide of a 26-year-old youth, who had alleged that he was subjected to sexual abuse by RSS workers when he was a minor, another video that the victim had scheduled on Instagram has emerged, where he is seen reiterating that he was sexually abused during RSS camps. He also named the person who abused him.

He said that a person named Nidheesh Muraleedharan had continuously abused him since he was four years old, which led to him developing Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). In his earlier Instagram post, he had named the rape perpetrator as 'NM'. In the latest video, he said he has been taking seven medicines for his psychological condition.



The Congress and its feeder outfits have been alleging that the police probe into the incident was not effective. The KSU on Wednesday filed a complaint with the state police chief in this regard. With the emergence of the new video, the police, who have been reluctant to register sections such as abetment to suicide, have now come under scanner.