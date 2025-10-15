MEA’s distortion of kathakali draws the ire of Kerala’s cultural sphere

KOCHI: A ‘kathakali’ performance organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his visit to Mumbai on October 8 has triggered an outrage in the cultural sphere of Kerala.
The MEA shared a video of a cultural programme on social media in which an artist is seen performing an art form similar to kathakali. However, the headgear, the make-up and the attire are not of the dance form. Even the mudras and the artist’s steps are different.
Kathakali artists feel it is an insult to the globally acclaimed art. They said there are many kathakali performers in Mumbai and the ministry could have contacted Kerala Kalamandalam if it wanted to present a kathakali programme in front of distinguished guests from a foreign country.
According to them, there are many kathakali enthusiasts in England and troupes from Kerala regularly perform in theatres there. It seems the artist and the organisers never watched a kathakali programme, they said, adding that by misrepresenting a distinguished traditional art form, the organisers have humiliated and belittled the art.
Expressing shock over the insult to kathakali, Kerala Kalamandalam chancellor Mallika Sarabhai said she was appalled when she watched the video.
“I am horrified. This is a representation of India that is in extreme poor taste and ignorance and a travesty to India and Bharat. This is not about Kerala. This is about all cultural vulgarisation being given the stamp of approval,” she told TNIE.
Kalamandalam VC B Ananthakrishnan said the varsity has conveyed its displeasure to the Ministry of Culture and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. “We cannot tolerate such a flaw from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Kalamandalam will pass a resolution and send a letter of disapproval to the ministry on Wednesday,” said Ananthakrishnan, who termed the performance “an insult to not just kathakali but the state of Kerala.”
“I feel the misrepresentation and resemblance to kathakali is a cause for concern. It reveals the attitude of the authorities towards our culture and tradition. It is highly deplorable. We cannot accept such vulgarisation of the art form,” he said.
Iconic kathakali artist Kalamandalam Gopi said he doesn’t want to protest against people who cannot show justice to a traditional art form. “I felt sad after watching the video. However, there is no point in expressing our anguish to people who do not respect a traditional art form,” he said.
“Kerala is known across the world for its rich cultural heritage and kathakali, which is an icon of our tradition. There are thousands of kathakali enthusiasts in western countries and many of them have graduated from Kalamandalam. Troupes from Kerala regularly perform in English theatres. I have myself performed there multiple times. By misrepresenting the art in front of a distinguished audience, they have brought disgrace to the country,” said Pallipuram Sunil, another kathakali artist.