MEA’s distortion of kathakali draws the ire of Kerala’s cultural sphere

KOCHI: A ‘kathakali’ performance organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his visit to Mumbai on October 8 has triggered an outrage in the cultural sphere of Kerala.

The MEA shared a video of a cultural programme on social media in which an artist is seen performing an art form similar to kathakali. However, the headgear, the make-up and the attire are not of the dance form. Even the mudras and the artist’s steps are different.

Kathakali artists feel it is an insult to the globally acclaimed art. They said there are many kathakali performers in Mumbai and the ministry could have contacted Kerala Kalamandalam if it wanted to present a kathakali programme in front of distinguished guests from a foreign country.

According to them, there are many kathakali enthusiasts in England and troupes from Kerala regularly perform in theatres there. It seems the artist and the organisers never watched a kathakali programme, they said, adding that by misrepresenting a distinguished traditional art form, the organisers have humiliated and belittled the art.

Expressing shock over the insult to kathakali, Kerala Kalamandalam chancellor Mallika Sarabhai said she was appalled when she watched the video.

“I am horrified. This is a representation of India that is in extreme poor taste and ignorance and a travesty to India and Bharat. This is not about Kerala. This is about all cultural vulgarisation being given the stamp of approval,” she told TNIE.