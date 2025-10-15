Neighbours found dead in Palakkad, country-made gun found from spot

PALAKKAD: Two men were found dead with gunshot wounds at Kalladikode in Palakkad on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Binu, 45, and Nithin, 26, both residents of Maruthumkad in the nearby Munnekkar area.

The Kalladikode police said the bodies were found around 3pm. Binu’s body was found on a roadside near Nithin’s house, while Nithin was found dead inside the kitchen. A country-made gun was recovered near Binu’s body. Preliminary reports suggest that Binu, who is also Nithin’s neighbour had visited his house around 2pm, and an argument reportedly broke out between the two. Local body representatives said that the incident is believed to have occurred shortly after the argument. District Police Chief Ajith Kumar, who reached the spot, confirmed that both men died of gunshot injuries.

“It appears that Binu might have shot Nithin and then ended his own life,” he said, adding that forensic tests are under way to confirm the sequence of events. “It is reported that the duo was seen together just two hours before the incident,” he added. Nithin’s mother, Shyla, said Binu had spoken harshly to her son two days earlier, indicating a possible grudge.

Meanwhile, police sources indicated that the two were involved in drug-related dealings, and a dispute between them may have escalated.