Over 15 lakh tune in as Radio Nellikka’s child-friendly content wins hearts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In just four months since its launch on June 18, Radio Nellikka has found its way into homes, schools, and hearts of children across the state.

Designed as the state’s first internet radio station focused exclusively on child rights, the platform has already clocked over 2.64 lakh app downloads and reached more than 15 lakh listeners.

Conceived by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR), Radio Nellikka aims to build a more aware, responsive, and child-friendly society.

The app is available round the clock on Android and iOS, although the live programming currently runs for four hours each weekday free of advertisements.

“One of the most popular shows on the platform is ‘Uncle Boss’, a chat show where children call in to share their everyday joys, worries, questions, and ideas. The host, known affectionately as Uncle Boss, offers reassurance and creates a space where young voices are heard with empathy and respect,” said Manoj Kumar, KeSCPCR chairperson.

Other programmes like ‘Aakashadooth’ reads out letters from children, teachers, and parents. ‘Right Turn’ combines fun, motivation, and life lessons in a lively format, while “Immini Balya Karyam” encourages interactive phone-in discussions with students, parents, and teachers on a range of social and cultural topics.

Expert-led shows are another feature planned for the second phase.

“Conversations with psychologists, child rights activists, and medical professionals are lined up. The radio also broadcasts official updates from the child rights commission and public service announcements,” Manoj said.