Sabarimala gold-plating row: TDB suspends official

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of gold-plating row, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has suspended assistant engineer K Sunil Kumar, who had signed as the witness in the mahazar records, which mentioned the gold plates being handed over to Unnikrishnan Potti as copper. Earlier the Board had suspended the then-administrative officer B Murari Babu. They are the only two serving officials who were part of the gold plates handover. Announcing the decision, TDB P S Prasanth said the board has sought explanation from retired officials who were part of the gold plates handover process. They should give explanation within 10 days, Prasanth told the media.

Stating that Potti’s allegation of the dwarapalaka idol panels being missing itself is part of a conspiracy, Prasanth said the findings of the Devaswom vigilance regarding the gold-plated door frame are of serious nature. “The missing gold must be brought back, and the Devaswom Board welcomes any move towards the same,” he said.

Alleging that there are conscious efforts to tarnish the reputation of TDB and the 1,252 temples under it, Prasanth asked people to refrain from such practices. “We are extremely proud that President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Sabarimala soon. At that time, similar issues must not surface here,” he stated. He also added that the board expects at least 60 lakh devotees to visit the shrine during the Mandala pilgrimage season.