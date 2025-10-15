Two youths rescued after getting stuck in restricted Rajathottam forest while filming YouTube video

KOLLAM: Forest guards rescued two youths who had strayed into the Rajathottam forest, a restricted area under the Aryankavu forest range on Tuesday morning.

The youths - V Vishnu, 20, and A Alfin, 21, both hails from Karunagappally entered the forest around 7.30 am to shoot a YouTube video but lost their way due to heavy fog. They were found stranded in the Rajathottam meadows around 11 am.

After realising they were trapped, the duo contacted the police control room, which alerted the Aryankavu Range Office. Forest officials then reached out to them by phone and asked them to share their location. However, due to poor network coverage, the youths could send the coordinates only after moving to an area with better connectivity. Based on the location, a rescue team was dispatched, and they were safely brought out.

Officials said the pair entered the forest after watching a YouTube video about the spot. The department is considering action against the channel that promoted entry into the restricted zone. The duo was let off after being warned, instead of being charged under the Forest Act, which prescribes up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 5,000 for unauthorised entry into reserve forests.

Forest officials said tourists often ignore warning boards and venture into Rajathottam, which is home to several wild animals. Two months ago, a similar rescue operation was carried out by forest guards with the help of the Rapid Action Force after a group was stranded in the area at night.