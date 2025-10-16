Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan’s sister Azhikkutty passes away

ALAPPUHA: Former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan’s only sister, Azhikkutty (95), passed away in the early hours on Thursday at her residence in Venthalathara, Paravoor, under the Punnapra North panchayat in Ambalappauzha.

She had been bedridden for over a year due to age-related ailments and breathed her last at the same ancestral home where the veteran leader was born.

Twelve years ago, Azhikkutty’s daughter Suseela had passed away. Since then, her son-in-law Parameswaran and grandson Akhil Vinayak had been taking care of her.

Azhikkutty was the only sister of Achuthanandan. Other brothers, Gangadharan and Purushan, had predeceased her.

Despite his advancing age, V S Achuthanandan used to visit his sister at their ancestral home on special occasions, including Onam. His last visit to see her was in 2019.