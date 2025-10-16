G Sudhakaran hits out at Minister Saji Cherian, Balan

ALAPPUZHA: Responding to Minister Saji Cherian’s remark that senior leader G Sudhakaran should align with the party, the latter hit out at the minister saying that Cherian does not have the ‘maturity or the qualification’ to advise him and warned that he “should be careful while speaking.” Sudhakaran’s outbursts came in the wake of increased cyber attacks against him allegedly by CPM cyber warriors.

Sudhakaran also accused Saji Cherian of being part of a move to file complaints against him within the party. “The complaint was filed soon after ‘someone’ became an MLA, and Cherian was involved in it. The plan was to oust me from the party,” he said.

Earlier, senior leader A K Balan had criticised Sudhakaran’s stance on social media. Replying to this, Sudhakaran accused Balan of remaining silent amid ‘anti-Marxist criminal attacks’ happening in Alappuzha and added, “I cannot become like Balan.”

Sudhakaran said he had never publicly criticised Balan, and questioned the silence of the leadership while ‘anti-Marxist culture’ was being promoted. The latest round of cyber attacks against Sudhakaran surfaced after he attended a KPCC event.