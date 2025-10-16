Heavy rains lash parts of Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in two districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As heavy rains lashed parts of Kerala on Thursday, the IMD issued an 'orange alert' in the three southernmost districts of the state.

The IMD declared an orange alert in Kottayam and Idukki districts and a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram on Thursday.

According to IMD, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta recorded isolated rainfall of 5 cm, followed by 4 cm in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kottayam. However, none of the 137 stations that reported rainfall recorded heavy showers.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep region off the Kerala-Karnataka coast around October 19. Rain or thundershowers are likely at most places in the state until October 21.

On Wednesday, the IMD forecasted that conditions had become favourable for the onset of the northeast monsoon, following the complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the country. An official announcement is expected soon.

The state experienced a normal southwest monsoon this year.