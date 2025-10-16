Kerala’s stray dog management in disarray

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s stray dog vaccination programme, critical for the prevention of rabies, is dragging on as a majority of the local bodies have failed to earmark funds or submit projects for the purpose. That despite the state government having announced a mass vaccination drive in September. Adding to the woes, the portable ABC (animal birth control) unit project -- proposed as a solution to tide over protests against the setting up of static ABC centres -- have run into trouble.

According to the data with the animal husbandry department, 489 of the 1,200 local bodies in the state have allocated funds for the stray dog vaccination project. The impending election declaration is expected to further delay and disrupt the overall stray dog management initiatives. Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchurani told TNIE that the department has made available vaccines for the stray dog vaccination drive.

“The local bodies should step up and implement the programme actively. We don’t know why many local bodies are yet to submit the vaccination project,” she said.

At the same time, data with the local self-government department showed that the state witnessed nearly one lakh dog bite incidents within a period of 10 months, from Oct 2024 to July 2025. Currently, the state has only 17 operational ABC centres approved by the Animal Welfare Board of India.