Sabarimala: Joint forum to seek President Droupadi Murmu reference

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sabarimala Karma Samithi, a joint forum of Hindu organisations, will take up the Sabarimala gold theft controversy with Droupadi Murmu, when the President visits Kerala later this month.

The samithi hopes for a Presidential Reference under Article 143 to the Supreme Court to explore the possibility of forming a separate administrative system for Sabarimala temple, on the model of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, which is governed by a committee chaired by the additional district and sessions judge in Thiruvananthapuram. It has representatives of the Union and state governments, thantri family and the erstwhile Travancore royal family as members.

“We have an appointment with the President when she visits Sabarimala on October 22,” said samithi general convenor S J R Kumar. Citing the missing gold row, he accused successive Travancore Devaswom Board members and staffers of mismanaging the hill shrine. “Since Sabarimala temple holds national importance, the President can refer it to the Supreme Court for formulating a better administrative system,” he told TNIE, adding that in 1993, the then President had made a reference in the Ayodhya temple case.

Article 143 empowers the President to seek the SC’s advisory opinion on any question or law that is of public importance.

After the Babri Masjid demolition, then President Shankar Dayal Sharma had in 1993 sought the SC’s opinion on whether any Hindu structure existed at the site before the mosque was built.