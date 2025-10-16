Special Investigation Team inspects TDB office

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team probing the missing of gold from Sabarimala Temple collected evidence from the Travancore Devaswom Board office on the second consecutive day. Two members of the team collected evidence from the Maramath office where the records pertaining to the original gold cladding of the shrine are kept.

The team members reportedly collected copies and spoke to the TDB Vigilance team including its SP, who had submitted a report to the HC recently. The SIT has to collect evidence from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu where the gold-cladded panels were taken by controversial sponsor Unnikrishnan Potti.

On Wednesday, the SIT also collected information from the Chennai-based jewellers which was entrusted by the United Breweries Group owned by Vijay Mallya for the original gold cladding of the shrine in 1998.

The SIT will begin questioning the accused after the collection of primary evidence. All the accused in the case, including Potti, will be summoned. The team will open a camp office in Pathanamthitta for its functioning, including interrogation. SIT ADGP Venkatesh will visit the shrine shortly. The SIT had earlier collected evidence from the shrine.