Thiruvananthapuram youth’s heart to give new life to Malappuram man

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a profound gesture of compassion, the family of Amal Babu (25), who was declared brain dead at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, has chosen to donate his heart to save another life. The recipient is a 33-year-old man from Malappuram who has long awaited a life-saving transplant.

Amal, a native of Malayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram, suffered a tragic accident just days ago that led to his brain death. In the midst of their grief, his family made the courageous decision to honour his legacy by donating his heart and other vital organs to those in need.

The heart will be airlifted by a Home Department helicopter to Kochi, where it will be transplanted into the recipient. In addition to the heart, six other organs—including the liver, pancreas, and kidneys—will be donated, offering hope and healing to multiple patients.

One of the recipients has already begun his journey from Nilambur to Thiruvananthapuram in an ambulance, with police clearing the route to ensure a swift and life-saving passage.