Vallasadya row fabricated with ill-intent, says minister V N Vasavan

PATHANAMTHITTA: The controversy over the alleged ritual breach at the Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy Temple during the recent Vallasadya has triggered a series of statements from those involved, including Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, Palliyoda Seva Sangham, the Temple Advisory Committee, and the temple tantri.

Speaking to reporters, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan rejected allegations of ritual violation. “The controversy is fabricated and planned with ill-intent,” he said. “The Seva Sangham welcomed us and took for the feast along with Vanchippattu and requested us to partake in the feast saying everything was in ritualistic order. Then, why did a complaint suddenly surface after 31 days?” he asked, alleging a political motive behind the controversy.

He also said the Palliyoda Seva Sangham president himself had clarified that everything was in accordance with the rituals. Meanwhile, the Palliyoda Seva Sangham on Wednesday claimed that efforts were being made to target the organisation. Seva Sangham president K V Sambadevan said that the feast was organised for guests and it was not a traditional vallasadya.