Vision 2031: Kerala government eyes ‘smart’ reset of public distribution system

KOCHI: The Kerala government, under its Vision 2031 project, plans to modernise the public distribution system (PDS) by converting all fair-price shops (FPS) — popularly known as ration shops — into smart retail outlets offering an expanded range of products, including milk, groceries, cooking gas, and stationery.

The upgraded outlets will stock products from Milma, Supplyco, Kerafed, and IndianOil, along with household items and agricultural inputs, going beyond the traditional role of distributing foodgrains.

Modern billing systems, digital inventory management, and customer feedback mechanisms will be introduced to improve efficiency and service.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said the revamped outlets will serve as one-stop convenience centres, ensuring better accessibility and customer satisfaction across the state. As of March 31, 2024, Kerala had 94,31,027 valid ration cards and 13,872 ration shops. “Supplyco will extend credit and supply ration shops with 17 Sabari (Supplyco’s subsidised goods) products and other fast moving consumer goods. Additionally, the shops will retail milk and other Milma products, offer small-value banking services, supply cooking gas, and sell other household items,” the minister said.

He added that the initiative aims to transform existing outlets into modern, well-stocked convenience stores offering affordable products to the public. Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Principal Secretary M G Rajamanickam said the long-term vision is to turn these outlets into sustainable retail centres capable of selling almost everything except restricted items.

“The idea is to make the shops financially viable. Since ration shops are present across the state, transforming them into K-Stores will allow them to continue serving the PDS function while operating profitably. Supplyco can enter into agreements with shop owners and provide them with credit support,” he said.