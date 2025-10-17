At home with heritage: A book collab turns back clock to Alleppey’s heyday

KOCHI: here in India would you find man-made waterways that existed a century before the Suez Canal? Which cosmopolitan port town was built even before erstwhile Bombay and Calcutta? The answers to these riddles lie in Alleppey, now known as Alappuzha — a town that once powered the Travancore kingdom’s global trade, long before backwaters and houseboats became its postcard identity.

That hidden legacy now resurfaces in ‘The Alleppey Story: The Architectural and Cultural Heritage of the Travancore Port Town’ — a sumptuous coffee table book brought out by Kochi-based design consultancy Thought Factory Design in collaboration with the Preserve Alleppey Society (PAS), an all-women collective of homemakers turned heritage crusaders.

“The question that this book seeks to answer,” says the foreword, “is not what makes Alleppey’s backwaters so famous, but what makes the town itself so important.” Across its 250-odd pages, the book brings to life an Alleppey few know — a town with 19th-century canals, a cosmopolitan grid of godowns, bungalows, iron piers and lighthouses, all designed to serve a roaring maritime economy. As historian Pius Malekandathil notes in its pages, “In the design and plan of the town, Alleppey had no precedent.”

A legacy of homemakers

The story of the book is, in fact, the story of PAS — which began more than two decades ago as a Lions Ladies Club. “Every year, we used to do a project,” recalls Rani John, one of the founders. “Then one of us visited Singapore, and I went to Kolkata — not the colonial part, but the native one. It was fascinating. The people who showed us around had such passion for their city. We thought, why not do that for Alappuzha, too?”